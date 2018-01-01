Alt-J and Loyle Carner land top prizes at Britain’s NME Awards

Alt-J and Loyle Carner landed the top prizes at the 2017 NME Awards in London on Wednesday night (14Feb18).

The U.K. hip-hop star beat the likes of Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, and Stormzy to land the Best British Male prize, while indie rockers Alt-J were named Best British Band at the bash.

Other major awards went to J Hus, whose record Common Sense was named Best Album and Charli XCX, whose song Boys picked up Best Track.

English rockers Kasabian took home the trophy for Best Live Artist, while Muse claimed the Best Festival Headliner prize, and Ariana Grande was handed the Hero of the Year prize. Her One Love Manchester fundraising concert for the victims of the terror attack on her concert in the city was Musical Moment of 2017.

Honorary awards went to Liam Gallagher, who followed his brother Noel in being named a Godlike Genius by NME editors, and Garbage rocker Shirley Manson, who was honoured with an Icon award.

After accepting her prize, Shirley told WENN she hoped the honour would inspire women in music.

“I feel very strongly that women are not recognised enough in our culture, in our art and our industry, so me getting an award, is like, 'Yeah, I’m gonna take it'. Do I deserve it? I don’t care.”

The full list of NME Award winners is:

Best British Band

Alt-J

Best British Solo Artist

Loyle Carner

Best New Artist

Stefflon Don

Best Live Artist

Kasabian

Best Track

Boys by Charli XCX

Best International Band

Haim

Best Mixtape

No Bulls**t by Avelino

Best Album

Common Sense by J Hus

Best Collaboration

I Know You by Craig David and Bastille

Best Festival

Glastonbury

Best Film

Baby Driver

Best Music Video

Sucker by The Big Moon

Under The Radar Award

Pale Waves

Best Festival Headliner

Muse

Best International Solo Artist

Lorde

NME Icon

Shirley Manson

NME Innovation Award

Boy Better Know

Godlike Genius

Liam Gallagher

Best Book

Eskiboy by Wiley

Best TV Show

Stranger Things 2

Best Reissue

OK Not OK by Radiohead

Best Small Festival

Festival Number 6

Music Moment of The Year

One Love Manchester

Best Music Film

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Hero of the Year

Ariana Grande

Villain of the Year

Piers Morgan