Alt-J and Loyle Carner land top prizes at Britain’s NME Awards

Alt-J and Loyle Carner landed the top prizes at the 2017 NME Awards in London on Wednesday night (14Feb18).
The U.K. hip-hop star beat the likes of Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, and Stormzy to land the Best British Male prize, while indie rockers Alt-J were named Best British Band at the bash.
Other major awards went to J Hus, whose record Common Sense was named Best Album and Charli XCX, whose song Boys picked up Best Track.
English rockers Kasabian took home the trophy for Best Live Artist, while Muse claimed the Best Festival Headliner prize, and Ariana Grande was handed the Hero of the Year prize. Her One Love Manchester fundraising concert for the victims of the terror attack on her concert in the city was Musical Moment of 2017.
Honorary awards went to Liam Gallagher, who followed his brother Noel in being named a Godlike Genius by NME editors, and Garbage rocker Shirley Manson, who was honoured with an Icon award.
After accepting her prize, Shirley told WENN she hoped the honour would inspire women in music.
“I feel very strongly that women are not recognised enough in our culture, in our art and our industry, so me getting an award, is like, 'Yeah, I’m gonna take it'. Do I deserve it? I don’t care.”
The full list of NME Award winners is:
Best British Band
Alt-J
Best British Solo Artist
Loyle Carner
Best New Artist
Stefflon Don
Best Live Artist
Kasabian
Best Track
Boys by Charli XCX
Best International Band
Haim
Best Mixtape
No Bulls**t by Avelino
Best Album
Common Sense by J Hus
Best Collaboration
I Know You by Craig David and Bastille
Best Festival
Glastonbury
Best Film
Baby Driver
Best Music Video
Sucker by The Big Moon
Under The Radar Award
Pale Waves
Best Festival Headliner
Muse
Best International Solo Artist
Lorde
NME Icon
Shirley Manson
NME Innovation Award
Boy Better Know
Godlike Genius
Liam Gallagher
Best Book
Eskiboy by Wiley
Best TV Show
Stranger Things 2
Best Reissue
OK Not OK by Radiohead
Best Small Festival
Festival Number 6
Music Moment of The Year
One Love Manchester
Best Music Film
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Hero of the Year
Ariana Grande
Villain of the Year
Piers Morgan