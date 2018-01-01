Brit Awards bosses invite stars to wear white rose pins to show #TimesUp support

Stars attending the Brit Awards in London next week (beg19Feb18) will be wearing white rose pins to salute the bravery of sexual assault victims.

The fashion accessory is a nod to the #TimesUp anti-harassment and misconduct campaign that launched at the beginning of 2018.

Brits bosses have written to the heads of every U.K. record label, inviting their artists to wear a pin "as a symbol of solidarity".

Stars attending the Grammy Awards in New York last month (Jan18) adopted the white rose as a symbol of solidarity with victims of abuse, and many musicians wore the flower on the red carpet.

The #TimesUp movement kicked off on New Year's Day (01Jan18), with many celebrities pledging to support the cause, created to help fund victims' legal battles against their abusers and harassers.

Nominees and guests at the Golden Globes in January opted to wear black on the red carpet to show their support, and U.S.-based record company executives Meg Harkins and Karen Rait came up with the white rose idea after learning Grammy bosses had no plans to officially show their support for the movement.

The two women created the Voices in Entertainment organisation and chose the white rose because of its association with the suffragette movement.

Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Pink, Lana Del Rey, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Miley Cyrus were among the stars who wore a rose or a similar white flower.

Rita Ora, who is expected to be among the singers wearing a rose pin at the Brit Awards, said, "It's incredible how the world is pivoting in a new direction. The more voices that come together, the more powerful everything gets."

Harkins is thrilled by the Brits Awards bosses' support, telling the BBC, "We are thrilled the Brits have taken the proactive decision to support Voices In Entertainment and Time's Up. This is not only an important conversation in the U.S. but all over the world and the Brits will help focus attention on these ongoing issues."