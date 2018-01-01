Elle King celebrates Valentine's Day wedding anniversary after romantic reconciliation

Singer Elle King used her Valentine's Day Instagram post to pledge her love to husband Andrew Ferguson, just months after rekindling their romance.

The Ex's & Oh's star previously announced she had split from her man in May (17), and in the same social media post, revealed the couple had actually been married for just over a year, having secretly tied the knot just three weeks into its romance.

"My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost," she wrote of the break-up at the time.

However, by the end of 2017, Elle, the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, told fans she and Andrew had reconciled and were giving their marriage another try, with the pair celebrating two years together in January (18) - a date previously thought to have been their wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday (14Feb18), as Elle prepared to spend the most romantic day of the year with Andrew, she took to Instagram to pour out her heart, revealing the couple actually married on Valentine's Day.

"Two years ago, just after midnight, I married my forever valentine," she captioned a photo from their big day. "I remember saying to you 'I don't want to spend another day not being your wife.' We snuck out of that hollywood party (I stole a bouquet) and got married."

"I think that life is a never ending maze full of choices, chances, consequences, luck love lust failures triumphs (sic), the best and the worst of times," she continued. "I wouldn't want to spend my life fighting and making up with anyone other than you. I can't wait to get super old and super fat with you. Love you forever and then some."

Concluding her message with a note for fans, she added, "We hope that everyone takes a moment on this Valentine's Day to stop, and love yourself. That's the key to success, happiness, and finding true love. Happy Anniversary to my husband. Happy Valentine's Day!"