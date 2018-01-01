Fifth Harmony scrap Australian tour amid split concerns

Fifth Harmony have scrapped an Australian tour amid reports suggesting the band is on the verge of breaking up.

Hours after former bandmate Camila Cabello announced her first-ever solo tour, the girl group has cancelled a trip Down Under due to "scheduling requirements".

The news comes weeks after sources told news outlets Lauren Jauregui was making plans to release a solo album, while Normani Kordei recently signed with Stellar Songs as a songwriter.

Normani released her long-awaited Love Lies duet with Khalid on Wednesday (14Feb18).

And Dinah Jane has hinted she might be the next Fifth Harmony star to go solo after revealing her Christmas collaboration with Leona Lewis reawakened her dreams to go it alone.

The 20-year-old told Flaunt magazine that working with Leona on last year's (17) Christmas Medley gave her the courage she needed to seriously consider a solo start.

"I have not stood on my own in a while...," she said. "My collaboration with Leona sparked something in me that I haven't felt in a while. It sparked more creativity and passion in me. I feel like there's something in me that desires to express myself even more and not be so afraid of a solo endeavour."

And the singer admitted she is considering what type of music she'll make if she was to go solo: "I am revisiting childhood favourites, like reggae," she added. "I'm excited to see if I'll use these sounds in my own music."

The girl group formed on America's X Factor TV talent show. Camila quit at the end of 2016.