Nelly under investigation for sexual assault in England

Rapper Nelly is under investigation for sexual assault again - this time in the U.K.

Police officials in Essex, England are looking into claims the Hot in Herre hitmaker masturbated in front of a fan backstage after a Southend show on 5 December (17), according to TMZ.

The unidentified woman also alleges he tried to pull her top off, attempted to kiss her and forced her head down, pushing his erect penis into her mouth.

As she ran out of the room, Nelly allegedly called her a foul name.

The woman says she didn't go to cops immediately because she didn't think anyone would believe her.

The alleged incident occurred two months after another woman, 22-year-old Monique Greene, claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a gig in Washington. He strongly denied her story.

Another woman has also alleged she was sexually assaulted when the rapper put his hand up her dress after a show in Camden, London, in June, 2016.

Prosecutors dropped a criminal case against Nelly last year (17) because Greene would not testify. She subsequently launched a defamation lawsuit against the 43-year-old star, who, in since-released police reports, confessed they did have oral and vaginal sex, but insisted it was fully consensual.

Nelly's longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, acknowledged that he had "f**ked up" by cheating on her with Greene, but dismissed the two new allegations of sexual misconduct against her man as "false claims", insisting she was with the rapper both during and after the performances in question.