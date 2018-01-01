Miley Cyrus obsessed fan detained

An obsessed Miley Cyrus fan was taken into police custody on Monday (12Feb18) after writing disturbing posts on social media about the singer.

A man from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin wrote a series of posts declaring his love for Miley on Facebook, stating that he knew her address and how to get into her property and couldn't wait for them to finally be together, according to TMZ.com.

His posts caught the attention of a concerned citizen, who alerted the messages to Milwaukee police officers, who subsequently got in touch with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the L.A. Sheriff's Department about the man, who actually decided to make the cross-country trip to California.

LA police officers reportedly located him on Monday and took him in for an interview and a psychological evaluation. They are allowed to hold up for up to 72 hours.

TMZ have obtained a few of the unnamed man's Facebook posts, including one in which he writes, "Things are about to move fast starting tomorrow when we finally get together Miley. I love you and will see you soon. The whole world is now ours."

In another, he refers to Miley's partner Liam Hemsworth and thanks her for getting rid of the actor.

"I got your address like you insisted. I know which way to enter and thank you for getting rid of Liam... This is how we fall in love," he wrote. "I don't need medication. I wish more of you had an open mind. All things will be self evident and to create a new world I have the most horrific act I most (must) complete. It will be on the news and it is sad."

It is not known if the singer was aware of the man.