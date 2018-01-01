One Direction dissolve touring company after solo success

One Direction has dissolved their touring company, two years after taking a hiatus to focus on their solo careers.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, 25, who left the band in 2015, founded Rollcall Touring Ltd. in 2012 to handle their concert income, but on Tuesday (13Feb18) the remaining four members wound up the company.

Since going on hiatus at the end of 2015, Harry, 24, Niall, 24, Louis, 26, and Liam, 24, have all enjoyed solo success, and took the decision to file to dissolve their firm in November (17).

The Sign of the Times singer has also won acclaim as an actor after winning a role in Christopher Nolan's Oscar nominated Second World War epic Dunkirk, while Niall has founded his own

Their decision to wind up their shared firm is the latest indication a One Direction reunion is likely to be some way off - with Liam and Louis planning to follow their bandmates in releasing solo albums.

Last year Louis, who is now a father to two-year-old Freddie and is also planning to manage and write songs for other acts, revealed that he thought Harry would be uninterested in a reunion in the near future due to his potential as a solo superstar.

He told British newspaper The Sun, "Honestly, I just think it's too difficult to say (when the band will reunite), especially with someone like Harry, who's got so much potential. It's just kind of a confusing place for him to be as an individual, to be like, "OK, what is next?""

Liam is also a new dad, as his girlfriend, British popstar Cheryl, 34, gave birth to a son, Bear, last March.

Despite the group's commitments, One Direction's mentor Simon Cowell has expressed his hope that they will decide to reunite sooner rather than later.

He told The Sun, "You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group."