Solange's son helps design her Mardi Gras outfit

Singer Solange recruited her teenage son to help make her outfit for the Mardi Gras celebrations in her adopted hometown of New Orleans.

The Cranes in the Sky star took to Instagram on Sunday (11Feb18) to show off her unique look for the annual celebration by posting a photo of herself posing in a black cowboy hat decorated with crystals to create a sparkling fringe, an apparent nod to her native Houston, Texas.

In the accompanying caption, Beyonce's little sister revealed her son Julez had played a key part in decorating her hat, and her friend Raul Lopez helped create the long leather jacket, which featured two large wing-style shapes in chainmail-like material on the chest and appeared to connect to her ears by long chains.

"Very proud to say my son and I made this hat (come thru glue gun) ,we a dream team (diamond emoji) very proud to say my friend made this jacket/earrings and we a dream team @raulzepol (sic),” she posted.

That isn't the only look Solange wore during Mardi Gras; the 31-year-old also shared pictures on her Instagram story on Monday of her wearing a peacock-inspired sequinned dress. She paired the asymmetrical blue and green sparkly outfit with knee-high boots and decorated her face with gold pieces.

She also shared footage of people dancing in the street to a marching band and her dancing onboard a green float in her peacock outfit.

Julez, full name Daniel Julez Smith, Jr., is Solange's 13-year-old son with her previous husband, American football player Daniel Smith. She married music video director Alan Ferguson in 2014.