Panic alarm prompts police to race to Cher's estate

Police officials swarmed Cher's home in Malibu, California on Sunday afternoon (11Feb18) after someone accidentally triggered the star's panic alarm.

According to TMZ, five Los Angeles County Sheriff patrol cars roared up to the singer's hilltop estate after receiving what appeared to be a distress signal from the security conscious superstar, who's home has been fitted with safe rooms just in case she needs to escape an intruder.

It turned out someone had hit the alarm switch accidentally and after patrolling the premises just to make sure Cher was in no danger, the cops moved on.

Cher's not the only singer who was at the centre of an alarm alert over the past few days - Joe Jonas' security system reportedly scared off a wannabe burglar caught trespassing on his property in California's San Fernando Valley on Thursday night (08Feb18).

Home surveillance cameras the DNCE frontman has installed at his pad picked up footage of a person tampering with security equipment before triggering an alarm, which scared him off.

One of Joe's aides was notified about the security alarm and went to the property to look into it. Nothing had been stolen or damaged so the sidekick filed a report for trespassing with the police and officers are now investigating the case.

According to TMZ, Joe would have been the latest celebrity burglary victim had it not been for the alarm. There has been a spate of burglaries at celebrity homes in California in the past couple of years, with the likes of Alanis Morrisette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo becoming victims.

Although the burglaries share similarities, authorities don't believe a single group is responsible or that the celebrities were targeted on purpose, believing the culprits simply identify lavish houses that appear empty.

Jonas was out of the country in Australia at the time of the attempted break-in.