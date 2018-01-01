NEWS Drake and Rudimental continue tussle for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Drake and Rudimental continue their tussle for the top spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The Canadian rapper and singer’s latest single God’s Plan continues to lead the way on today’s Official Chart Update, but Rudimental’s These Days is catching up, currently less than 1,500 combined sales behind.



This Is Me from The Greatest Showman continues to scale the chart, up three places to Number 3, and Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Still lifts five places to Number 4.



With the final instalment of the Fifty Shades films released last Friday (Feb 9), theme song For You by Liam Payne & Rita Ora is set to reach a new peak this week, currently up 11 places to Number 7.



Meanwhile, three songs from the new Black Panther film compilation are on course to finish inside this week’s Top 40: The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar’s Pray For Me lifts two spots to 13, Kendrick & SZA’s All The Stars is up 13 places to 15, and the title track by Kendrick is new at 36.



Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s brand new single Friends looks set to bag this week’s highest new entry, currently at 22, while Memphis-born rapper Blocboy JB could be landing his first UK Top 40 single this week – Drake collaboration Look Alive is at 24.



Finally, James Bay could be scoring his third Top 40 single this week as new track Wild Love currently sits at 32, while Calvin Harris’ Nuh Ready Nuh Ready ft. Partynextdoor is so far hovering just outside at 41.

