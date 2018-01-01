Paloma Faith to keep baby's name and gender secret

Paloma Faith is keeping her baby's name and gender a secret.
The singer welcomed her first child with husband Leyman Lahcine in December, 2016, but neither have publicly revealed the tot's name or gender.
In an interview with Britain's You magazine, published on Sunday (11Feb18), the 36-year-old star revealed she doesn't think it's fair for her child to be thrust into the public eye just because mum is a famous singer.
"I won’t say whether I have a boy or a girl for privacy reasons, Paloma explained. "I’ve chosen my life but my child didn’t. I’ve spoken to children of famous people and they’ve told me it was difficult for them growing up. I want my child to go to normal schools and integrate with kids from different backgrounds as a human being, not as a child of a celebrity."
Meanwhile, the Picking Up The Pieces hitmaker has been praised for her gender-neutral approach to parenting, revealing she has bought her child a range of toys to play with.
"Dolls are important for both girls and boys; children can learn about nurturing, and equally both should be able to build things and play with toy cars," Paloma said.
"I’m not in denial of gender but I want my child to feel that everything is available to them. And I have absolutely no problem if my child grows up not feeling an affinity with the gender they were born with, or if they’re homosexual or straight or whatever. It’s important to me that they’re given all the opportunities to be the person they want to be."
The singer also opened up in the interview about her childbirth experience, admitting it was the most difficult thing she has ever done.
"Everything that could go wrong did," she explained. "I had an emergency Cesarean section, then I developed an infection in my womb and was in bed for three months. I felt very disappointed. I’d wanted a baby for so long, but in those early weeks I felt as though I couldn’t be the mother I wanted to be.
"I found it a living hell, yet it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I’d love to do it again," she added.
Paloma Faith 'The Architect Summer Tour'
Sunday 10 June Delamere Forest, Delamere, near Northwich, Cheshire
Friday 15 June Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Saturday 16 June Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos
Friday 29 June Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs
Paloma Faith tour tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK