Yolanda Hadid: 'Zayn Malik is the ultimate gent'

Yolanda Hadid has heaped praise on her daughter Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The American beauty and English singer have been dating since 2015, hooking up not long after Zayn broke off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

And as their romance continues to go from strength to strength, with the pair often posing loved-up snaps on social media, TV personality Yolanda has let the world know the Pillowtalk hitmaker has her seal of approval.

"He is an extraordinary human being," she gushed to Britain's Reveal magazine. "My daughter loves him and that's all that matters. I think I raised pretty strong women, who hopefully make the right choices for themselves, I support them 100 per cent.

"He's a good old-fashioned gentleman."

As well as 22-year-old Gigi, Yolanda is also mum to daughter Bella, 21, and son Anwar, 18, but it's not just her oldest who has managed to bag an "extraordinary" guy, with the 54-year-old admitting she's also found love again after splitting up with second husband David Foster in December 2015.

"I was single for over two years and I just met an extraordinary man, who I'm crazy in love with," she grinned. "At the end of the day, we all get what we deserve. I found somebody really amazing who makes me really happy."

Former fashion star Yolanda is currently fronting a new modelling reality TV show, titled Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, where she's taps into her experience of helping to launch catwalk careers, and coaches teenage models and their mothers on how to make it in the industry.