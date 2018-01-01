NEWS Russell Simmons escapes to Bali amid sexual misconduct furore Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled music mogul Russell Simmons has fled to Bali to practice yoga in peace as sexual misconduct allegations rage around him in the U.S.



Over a dozen claims of sex abuse have been aimed at Simmons since November, 2017 and the hip-hop legend has reportedly flown to the Indonesian island to escape the furore at the Yoga Barn retreat in Ubud.



“Russell is focusing on yoga and meditation, as well as his spiritual and emotional health," a source tells Page Six. “He has also been seen wearing robes and walking the streets and markets of Ubud, the yoga town in the jungle.”



Simmons plans to write a book about yoga, spirituality and healing while he's away, according to the insider. The rumour surfaces just weeks after it was revealed Russell's contributions to Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming self-help book about spirituality have been removed due to the sex abuse allegations made against him.



The 60-year-old has been accused of multiple sexual misconduct and abuse, and last month (Jan18) he was sued by filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik, who claims he raped her.



At the time of Jarosik's filing, Simmons issued a statement denying the claims, and he has protested his innocence once again, declaring the truth will come out in court.



"This allegation is absolutely untrue," he wrote in a press release. "I look forward to having my day in court - where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known..."



Simmons previously denied eight other allegations and even took a lie detector test before Christmas (17) in a bid to prove at least one of the claims against him was false.

