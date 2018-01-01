NEWS The Greatest Showman claims fifth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman soundtrack extends its lead at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart as the film continues to captivate audiences across the UK.



The album, a cast recording of songs from the musical drama, claims a fifth week at the summit, finishing with just over double the combined sales of its closest competitor.



It means Justin Timberlake has to settle for second place with his new album Man Of The Woods. The singer’s fifth collection, which arrives the same week he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, is only his second album to miss the top spot. Look back at his complete Official UK Chart history here.



Two more brand new albums debut inside this week’s Top 5: Simple Minds’ 18th studio album Walk Between Worlds (4) becomes the Scottish band’s highest charting album in 23 years, since 1995’s Good News From The Next World, and Bedford rockers Don Broco claim a new personal best Number 5 with their third album Technology.



Leeds psychedelic band Hookworms land their first Top 40 album with their latest album, Microshift, new at Number 18, and singer-songwriter Rae Morris opens at Number 20 with her new album Someone Out There.



Further down, Heavy metal band Saxon score their ninth Top 40 album with Thunderbolt at 29, Field Music’s Open Here enters at 30, and Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy award-winning album DAMN. returns to the Top 40, up seven places to 35.



Finally, a deluxe reissue of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind sees the record return to the Top 40 for the first time in seven years, re-entering at 39.

