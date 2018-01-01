NEWS Drake denies Rudimental single top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Drake scores a third stint at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with God’s Plan.



The lead single from the Canadian’s recent Scary Hours EP, God’s Plan notched up 7.1 million streams to eclipse the nearest competition, Rudimental (2).



The British four-piece’s latest single These Days, featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen ended the week as the most downloaded single of the past seven days. These Days is Rudimental and Macklemore’s fourth UK Top 10 single, and Jess’ ninth.



Ramz’s Barking slides one place to Number 3, Dua Lipa holds firm at Number 4 with IDGAF, and Eminem and Ed Sheeran’s former chart topper River slips two to Number 5.



Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble’s This Is Me jumps two places to Number 6 this week, a new peak for the movie soundtrack single, one position ahead of Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s Finesse which rebounds two to Number 7.



Portugal. The Man infiltrate the Top 10 for the very first time with Feel It Still, rising four placings to Number 9 some 28 weeks after it first entered the Top 100, and right behind them is Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same lifts four places to return to the Top 10 at Number 10.



Not3s’ My Lover reaches a new personal best at Number 14, ahead of The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack single Pray For Me, this week’s highest new entry at 15. Meanwhile, Mabel’s Fine Line featuring Not3s enters the Top 20 for the first time at Number 17.



There are new peaks for G-Eazy and Halsey’s Him & I (22) and Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton’s Say Something (24), followed by a new Top 40 entry from rapper B Young; Jumanji climbs 16 rungs to Number 27. One slot behind is Kendrick Lamar and Sza’s All The Stars which leaps nine places to claims a new personal best at 28.



Finally, Check ft. RAYE becomes Kojo Funds’ first headline Top 40 single, new at Number 33, and in its 16th week since release, Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso’s Let Me Go featuring watt and Florida Georgia Line breaks into the Top 40 at Number 39.

