Cardi B was attacked by cheetah filming Bodak Yellow

Rapper Cardi B had a close call with a cheetah on the set of her Bodak Yellow video shoot after the animal "attacked" her.

The promo for Cardi's breakout smash hit featured the hip-hop newcomer posing beside a cheetah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but director Picture Perfect reveals the first big cat they worked with - which was borrowed from a local sultan - was far from friendly.

"I didn't know how hard it was gonna be to get a cheetah," he reveals in a new behind-the-scenes clip. "We shot this scene we didn't use, and he attacked Cardi in that scene. So that was kind of crazy."

The axed sequence had the star dancing while holding the cheetah's leash as it sat on the ground, but when the cheetah quickly climbed to its feet and bared his teeth at Cardi, she yelped and called for someone else to take control of the exotic animal.

Luckily, the MC emerged unscathed from the incident, and they were able to continue filming with a different, much calmer cheetah, which Cardi was even able to pet.

However, it wasn't the only uncomfortable moment for the New York native - she also wasn't thrilled to ride a camel through the desert, while wearing her pricey Christian Louboutin high heels.

"I put her on the camel and she just got scared up there," recalls Picture Perfect, who has also worked with rappers French Montana and Dave East. "She's like, 'Let's f**king stop shooting the s**t. Can you guys move it? This is crazy.'"

Despite her concerns, Cardi agreed to stay on the camel in order for them to get the right shot.

"She's a trooper," the director adds. "Like if it's for her video and her shot, she's gonna do it."

"When we watched the playback, it was just lit," he continues. "When I sent her that first cut, we knew the video was gonna go somewhere."

The promo for Bodak Yellow has certainly become a huge hit with fans - the footage has been viewed more than 455 million times on YouTube since its release in late June (17).