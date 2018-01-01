Michelle Branch pregnant

Singer Michelle Branch is expecting a baby with her new fiance, rocker Patrick Carney.

The Breathe star became engaged to The Black Keys drummer last summer (Jul17), when she turned 34, and on Thursday (08Feb18), she revealed the couple is having a baby.

"Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise," the mother-to-be wrote beside an Instagram picture of her sonogram.

"Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn't be more excited!"

The child will be the couple's first together, although Michelle is also mum to 12-year-old Owen - her daughter from her marriage to her former bassist Teddy Landau.

They separated in 2014 after a decade as husband and wife, and their divorce was finalised in 2015 - the same year Michelle and Patrick began dating, after falling in love while collaborating on songs for Branch's recent album, Hopeless Romantic.

She recently credited Patrick with being her personal and professional saviour, as he came along during a low point in her life, shortly after she was dropped by bosses at Warner Bros.

They got chatting at a party and she soon asked him for help with some new music.

"I was so defeated and upset," Michelle told Elle.com last year (17). "Then Patrick said, 'I believe in this album. Do you believe in this album?' For the first time, I had someone in my life who wasn't getting a cheque from me, encouraging me to show up for myself."

Their friendship blossomed into a romance, and when Patrick popped the question in July, 2017, Michelle took to social media to share her joy.

Posting a picture of her Art Deco style engagement ring, she wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for... 34 might be the best year yet."