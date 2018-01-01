Sean 'Diddy' Combs finally forgives Justin Timberlake for 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has finally forgiven Justin Timberlake for stealing the limelight at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show due to the 'Nipplegate' controversy.

The hip-hop star performed at the Halftime Show alongside Nelly and Kid Rock, but many people usually forget they were involved, because Justin became the centre of attention when he pulled away part of Janet Jackson's costume and exposed her breast.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Thursday (08Feb18), Diddy admitted he had bad feelings towards Justin at the time but forgave the popstar when he headlined the Halftime Show on Sunday.

"First of all, you know, I was mad at Justin," he said. "You know when I performed on the Super Bowl? When Justin performed on the Super Bowl and had the Janet Jackson thing. I actually performed before him on that Super Bowl and nobody remembers.

"I forgave him when I saw him perform at the Super Bowl this year... And I'm so proud of him. I remember when he got the call to do the Super Bowl how excited he was. He put a lot of work into it. He really, really showed us how to put on a show. It was incredible."

In December (17), the Last Night rapper declared his interest in buying National Football League (NFL) team Carolina Panthers, and described it as an opportunity to make history as there were no African-American majority owners in the league. And Diddy is still strongly pursuing the potential venture.

"I feel it's time for some minority ownership in the NFL," he told Ellen. "Like 70 per cent of the athletes are African-American. I think it's important for them to see someone who looks like them in an ownership position. I think it would be good for the NFL and people as a whole."

Basketball star Steph Curry, actress Brooklyn Decker and her tennis star husband Andy Roddick have expressed interest in joining Diddy.