Lana Del Rey working on a musical

Singer Lana Del Rey is developing a Broadway musical.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared the news in new interview for L'Officiel magazine, in which she fielded questions from a string of celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian, Stevie Nicks, Courtney Love, and Sean Ono Lennon.

She also answered a number of submissions from the general public, with one devotee, simply identified as Toni, inquiring about the possibility of Lana writing and directing her own "feature-length or short film".

"I thought about writing a biopic about someone that wasn't real," she explained, before revealing, "Actually, I was asked to write a musical, which I've started. It was for Broadway."

However, the star admits audiences will have to wait a while for the project to come to fruition.

"I may finish in two or three years," she mused. "Me and Rick (Nowels, her frequent collaborator) have written something, so we'll see."

As for her own biopic, Lana would pick Moulin Rouge! filmmaker Baz Luhrmann to direct.

"I'm thinking a big picture here, because I love Baz Luhrmann," she shared. "Not sure who would play me though."

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Lana admits she would be a "doula, or maybe working with kids" if she didn't have a career in music, while she draws style inspiration from rocker Joan Baez, and late stars Lauren Bacall and Janice Joplin.

She also confesses she is stunned to call Courtney Love a fan, saying, "If you had told me that one day Courtney Love would listen to me on repeat, I would just not have believed you."