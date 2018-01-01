Geri Horner still can't believe Spice Girls reunion is for real

Spice Girls star Geri Horner had all but given up on a band reunion after plans for an anniversary tour in 2016 stalled.

The singer, aka Ginger Spice, hosted a top secret get together at her home in England last week (02Feb18), where she and her bandmates reportedly thrashed out plans for a tour and other business ventures with their old manager Simon Fuller.

And she still can't believe Fuller pulled off the shock reunion, almost six years after the Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.

Geri tells The Sun she felt sure any hope of a tour was dashed when plans to hit the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Wannabe, the group's breakout single, fell apart.

"We all pushed for it, like, 'Come on, let’s try and make it happen'. It didn't," she tells the tabloid. "You get to a point where you go, 'Do you know what, just let it go...' And I was having a baby. I'd really sort of let it go."

Geri turned to a career as a British TV personality, but now the Spice Girls reunion is all she's thinking about: "When it finally came together the other day, we all came and sat around and went, 'Maybe we should do something'. And we all agreed.

"It was really nice to reflect on the past. Then we looked at the new generation as well and thought, ‘We should think about them. That’s important to us'."

And even though she was the first one to quit the band in the late 1990s, Geri insists she has never fallen out with her bandmates: "Regardless of whether we were in a band singing together, I still want to know that they’re happy and well and support them individually or collectively. I really do care about them.

"We’ve had so many amazing memories. Whatever we decide to do, however it unfolds, it will be something joyful and very connective."

Reports suggest the Spice Girls are close to finalising details for a tour of Britain and America, which will begin at the end of the summer.