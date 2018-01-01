Kylie Jenner's baby name reveal tops Beyonce as most-liked Instagram post

Kylie Jenner's big baby name reveal has become the most popular image on Instagram with over 14 million 'likes' in less than 24 hours.

Kim Kardashian's half-sister gave birth to her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on 1 February (18), but only confirmed the longrunning pregnancy speculation and the news of her daughter's arrival in a statement issued via social media on Sunday (04Feb18).

Two days later, the 20-year-old gave fans the first glimpse of her little girl with a sweet snap on Instagram, featuring the out-of-focus tot clutching her mother's thumb.

Sharing the child's unique name, Kylie simply wrote beside Tuesday's (06Feb18) post, "stormi", alongside an angel emoji.

The caption has since been updated to read "stormi webster", the baby's full name, and by Wednesday afternoon, had racked up more than 13.9 million 'likes', overtaking Beyonce's 2017 pregnancy announcement photo as the most popular post on the site.

The Formation hitmaker revealed she was expecting twins in an elaborately staged shot in February, 2017, when she knelt in front of a floral backdrop wearing nothing but a veil and her underwear as she clutched her growing baby bump.

She and husband JAY-Z welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir in June.

Meanwhile, Kylie's YouTube video documenting her journey to motherhood, titled "To Our Daughter", has also drawn huge interest online, garnering more than 42 million views to date.

In the nearly 12-minute video, uploaded on Sunday, Kylie discusses her relationship with Travis, real name Jacques Webster, shares messages from her family and friends, and shows off footage from her baby shower and in the delivery room.