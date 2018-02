Ed Sheeran and Little Mix lead The Global Awards nominations

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Little Mix, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Mabel, Andrea Bocelli, Shawn Mendes and Nicola Benedetti are among the shortlisted nominees for The Global Awards.A brand new event, on one huge night, The Global Awards will bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday March 1st.Shortlists for the major new awards ceremony were announced today. Ed Sheeran and Little Mix have received the most nominations, shortlisted in four categories each.Shawn Mendes, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa each received three nominations.Other shortlisted artists include Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Andrea Bocelli, Mabel, Stormzy, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Liam Gallagher.Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “Today we revealed the shortlisted nominees for The Global Awards, celebrating the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment. We can’t wait to honour the winners and nominees with our listeners on the big night on March 1st in London. It promises to be an incredible evening!”The Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group categories are determined by public vote. Vote now by downloading the Global Player app and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to global.com. Voting closes on Thursday 22nd February.All Global’s brands are available in its new world class app, the Global Player, available in the App store for iOS and Apple TV, and the Google Play store for Android.Global is Europe’s largest commercial radio business, home to the UK’s leading commercial radio brands, Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Radio X, Gold, Smooth and Classic FM, as well as the nation’s most popular commercial news talk station LBC and one of the UK’s largest news gathering organisations, Global’s newsroom. Together Global’s brands reach more than 31 million people every week across the UK. Global runs 100s of the UK’s biggest and best music events and festivals every year, including Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley.1. Best Song (public vote)Camila Cabello, Havana (feat. Young Thug)Ed Sheeran, Shape Of YouLittle Mix, Power (feat. Stormzy)Niall Horan, Slow HandsShawn Mendes, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back2. Best Group (public vote)Clean BanditColdplayLittle MixTake ThatThe Chainsmokers3. Best Male (public vote)Ed SheeranJustin BieberLiam PayneNiall HoranShawn Mendes4. Best Female (public vote)Ariana GrandeCamila CabelloDua LipaSelena GomezTaylor Swift5. Best British Artist or Group (public vote)Dua LipaEd SheeranLiam GallagherLiam PayneLittle Mix6. Best News Moment, Interview or Debate (public nomination)This category recognises the best in news reporting and journalism, nominated by the public. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards.7. Rising Star AwardDua LipaJax JonesMabelStefflon DonYungen8. Best Classical ArtistAndrea BocelliAndré RieuJi LiuNicola BenedettiThe Ayoub Sisters9. Most Played SongThis is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2016 to December 11th 2017. The big winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards.10. Mass Appeal AwardEd SheeranJames ArthurP!nkPaloma FaithSam Smith11. Social Media SuperstarCameron DallasCaspar LeeKSIOli WhiteZoella12. Best RnB, Hip-Hop or GrimeDrakeJ HusMabelPost MaloneStormzy13. Best Pop DanceCalvin HarrisCraig DavidDavid GuettaMartin GarrixSigala14. Best IndieBlossomsFlorence + The MachineKasabianLiam GallagherNoel Gallagher's High Flying Birds15. Best PopCharlie PuthLiam PayneLittle MixRita OraShawn Mendes16. The Global Special AwardThis award recognises someone who has made a special contribution to music, news or entertainment. This could be someone who has had an outstanding year, someone who has made a remarkable contribution over a longer period of time or someone the panel feel is deserving of this award.www.global.com@globalEd Sheeran tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets . @AmazonTicketsUK