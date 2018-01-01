Ed Sheeran and Little Mix lead The Global Awards nominations

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Little Mix, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Mabel, Andrea Bocelli, Shawn Mendes and Nicola Benedetti are among the shortlisted nominees for The Global Awards.
A brand new event, on one huge night, The Global Awards will bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday March 1st.
Shortlists for the major new awards ceremony were announced today. Ed Sheeran and Little Mix have received the most nominations, shortlisted in four categories each.
Shawn Mendes, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa each received three nominations.
Other shortlisted artists include Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Andrea Bocelli, Mabel, Stormzy, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Liam Gallagher.
Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “Today we revealed the shortlisted nominees for The Global Awards, celebrating the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment. We can’t wait to honour the winners and nominees with our listeners on the big night on March 1st in London. It promises to be an incredible evening!”
The Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group categories are determined by public vote. Vote now by downloading the Global Player app and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to global.com. Voting closes on Thursday 22nd February.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2018 SHORTLISTED NOMINEES
1. Best Song (public vote)
Camila Cabello, Havana (feat. Young Thug)
Ed Sheeran, Shape Of You
Little Mix, Power (feat. Stormzy)
Niall Horan, Slow Hands
Shawn Mendes, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
2. Best Group (public vote)
Clean Bandit
Coldplay
Little Mix
Take That
The Chainsmokers
3. Best Male (public vote)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
4. Best Female (public vote)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
5. Best British Artist or Group (public vote)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Liam Payne
Little Mix
6. Best News Moment, Interview or Debate (public nomination)
This category recognises the best in news reporting and journalism, nominated by the public. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards.
7. Rising Star Award
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Mabel
Stefflon Don
Yungen
8. Best Classical Artist
Andrea Bocelli
André Rieu
Ji Liu
Nicola Benedetti
The Ayoub Sisters
9. Most Played Song
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2016 to December 11th 2017. The big winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards.
10. Mass Appeal Award
Ed Sheeran
James Arthur
P!nk
Paloma Faith
Sam Smith
11. Social Media Superstar
Cameron Dallas
Caspar Lee
KSI
Oli White
Zoella
12. Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime
Drake
J Hus
Mabel
Post Malone
Stormzy
13. Best Pop Dance
Calvin Harris
Craig David
David Guetta
Martin Garrix
Sigala
14. Best Indie
Blossoms
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
15. Best Pop
Charlie Puth
Liam Payne
Little Mix
Rita Ora
Shawn Mendes
16. The Global Special Award
This award recognises someone who has made a special contribution to music, news or entertainment. This could be someone who has had an outstanding year, someone who has made a remarkable contribution over a longer period of time or someone the panel feel is deserving of this award.
