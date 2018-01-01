Will Smith recreates son Jaden's Icon video

Will Smith has recreated his son Jaden's music video for song Icon to celebrate his album achieving 100 million streams.

The 49-year-old actor and proud father chose an unusual way to celebrate the success of Jaden's album SYRE logging 100 million listens on Spotify - by recreating the video for his single which dropped back in November (17).

On Wednesday, Will posted a video of himself on Instagram with a shot for shot recreation of Jaden's visual, wearing the same outfit as the 19-year-old, including his signature bleached blonde haircut and a gold grill, as he chills in a car on a mobile phone, lip syncs to the song, and then dances.

Will almost carries it off until the camera pans to his Dad slippers and his grill falls out of his mouth.

The music then cuts off so he can send his son a message: “I’m proud of you baby,” Will gushed. “Congratulations, man, 100 million! Congrats, I love you.”

Far from being embarrassed Jaden more than appreciated the spoof from his Dad.

“Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re the best father anyone could ask for. Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to (sic) far sometimes," he wrote in the comments below the video. "I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth.”

Jaden, the son of Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saw his debut album, which features guest spots from A$AP Rocky and Raury, peak at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 after its release last year.

The rapper/actor recently announced he is planning to follow it up with an acapella version of the record, and a second project titled Erys, which is his middle name spelled backwards.

"Full Acapella (sic) Bonus Album Coming Next Year Along With ERYS," he wrote in a Twitter message last December.

The news comes a month after Jaden announced he is releasing a film project inspired by the album.