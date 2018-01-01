Mel B's ex Stephen Belafonte continues legal fight to see former stepdaughter

Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has vowed to keep fighting for access to the singer's daughter Angel.

The 42-year-old producer, whose divorce battle with the Spice Girls star was settled in November for a rumoured $9 million (£6.5 million), took to Instagram on Tuesday (06Feb18) to reveal his heartache over not seeing Angel.

Sharing a picture of himself with Angel and Madison, his six-year-old daughter with Mel, on Instagram, Stephen wrote that he is desperate to meet up with the 10-year-old, whose biological father is actor Eddie Murphy.

"I miss you so much my little angel!!! I will keep fighting until I can tell you how much I love you..." he penned in the caption. "I feel like My heart has been ripped out because someone wants to use you as a tool to hurt me but I will fight for you just like you are my biological daughter!!!"

Stephen continued his post to add that he's funding his legal fight to gain access to Angel himself.

"Just to address the haters I don’t receive money from seeing my daughter a matter of fact I have to pay money out of my own pocket to fight to see her!! #dontsettle #stepfatherslove (sic)," he wrote.

The divorce settlement between Stephen and Mel stated that he will get parental custody of Madison on Wednesdays and alternate weekends. It was also agreed that Mel would pay Stephen's $200,000 (£143,622) legal fees by 8 February, and that both parties will split the proceeds from the sale of the companies they started during their relationship.

Speaking to the Sunday People newspaper recently, Stephen said that he doesn't hold a grudge against Mel, explaining: "My divorce is so 2017. It is 2018 now, I don’t even talk about what happened last year any more.

"Last year for me doesn’t exist. I don’t have anything looming over my head and I wish her all the best - I’ve never been a hater."