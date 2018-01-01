Fans launch campaign to 'find Nicki Minaj' after singer falls silent on social media

Nicki Minaj fans have launched a desperate campaign to find the singer, after growing concerned over her silence on social media.

The 35-year-old musician last posted on Twitter on 26 December (17), while her final post on Instagram came just a couple of days later on 30 December. She also hasn't attended any major music industry events this year - most notably the Grammy Awards in late January.

Her social media absence has sparked concern among her devoted followers, many of whom pleaded with her under her final tweet to "come back".

"Is she alive?" one wrote, while another added, "We miss you more than anything, queen of rap."

Some fans reassured others, however, stating they believe the singer is simply busy working on something. "She bout to drop some fire (sic)," one tweeted, as another wrote, "Someone went mia (missing in action) that means something special is about to happen."

In an interview with Dazed magazine last September, Nicki promised that her new album is "a billion times more epic" than anything she's previously released.

Talking about her fourth studio album, the title of which she has yet to reveal, Nicki gushed: "This era will be a billion times more epic than anything (2014 hit) Anaconda could have delivered. I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet."

Pushed for more details, Nicki remained tight-lipped. But she did say that she was enjoying the indecisiveness of the record-making process.

"I can’t say if I’m 50 per cent, 80 per cent or 10 per cent done, because I don’t know,” she said. “Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I’ve done in the last six months. Or tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing."