Ozzy Osbourne to retire from the road after final two-year tour

Ozzy Osbourne has become the latest member of the rock retirement club after announcing his next tour will be his last.

The former Black Sabbath leader joins Elton John, Neil Diamond, and Paul Simon, who have all announced retirements in recent weeks.

Sir Elton and Simon will hit the road for farewell tours, while Diamond has been forced to quit immediately following a Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Ozzy, 69, announced his two-year-long No More Tours 2 shows during a press conference at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (06Feb18), with longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos, and Adam Wakeman by his side.

The world tour will begin in May (18) in South America, following two Florida festival shows in April, at Welcome to Rockville and Fort Rock.

Ozzy will rock through Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil before heading to Europe in June for concerts in Russia, Finland, Sweden, the U.K., Denmark, Germany, and Spain, among other countries, and he'll hit the North American leg of the tour in August (18), following a controversial gig in Tel Aviv, Israel on 8 July (18).

The North American dates, which will feature support from Stone Sour, will kick off in Allentown, Pennsylvania and include stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Announcing his final tour, Ozzy says, "I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers. I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Ozzy, who recently became a grandfather again after son Jack's third daughter was born, is expected to wind up the tour some time in 2020.