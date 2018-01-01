Lana Del Rey 'nervous' at first show after foiled kidnapping plot

Singer Lana Del Rey became visibly shaken on Monday (05Feb18) as she staged her first concert since police foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her in Florida.

Officers in Orlando apprehended Michael Hunt, 43, near the city's Amway Centre on Friday (02Feb18) before the Video Games star's performance at the venue that night.

Cops, who received a tip-off about a potential "kidnapping threat" to Lana, reportedly found the suspect in possession of a knife and charged him with attempted kidnapping with a weapon, and aggravated stalking.

On Sunday (04Feb18), the musician, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, broke her silence about the thwarted plan, and assured fans she was OK.

Responding to Twitter posts from concerned followers, she wrote, "Hey kiddos. I'm doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta (Atlanta) can't wait to see everyone..."

The show in Atlanta, Georgia went on as scheduled, but it was clear the alleged abduction plot had rattled Lana as she returned to the spotlight and addressed the news in person.

"After what happened in Orlando, I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight," she told the crowd, as she wiped away tears. "I was totally feeling fine and then I just got... a little bit nervous when I got on stage."

"I just want to say that I'm super happy to be here with you guys," Lana added, "but if I'm a little bit feathery (emotional), bear with me."

The 32-year-old will wrap up the North American leg of her LA to the Moon Tour on 28 February (18), before heading to South America, Australia, and Europe.