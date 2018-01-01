Kylie Jenner announces unusual name of newborn

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has given her newborn daughter the unique name of Stormi.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty welcomed her first child with rapper/singer Travis Scott last week (01Feb18), and on Tuesday (06Feb18), the 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur shared the first image of her baby with fans on Instagram, disclosing the name of the tot in the caption.

"Stormi," she wrote of the unusual moniker, attaching an angel emoji to the slightly blurry photograph, in which her daughter is featured wrapping her little hand around her mother's thumb.

Kylie finally confirmed her pregnancy on Super Bowl Sunday (04Feb18) after months of speculation, admitting she purposefully kept the news private for nine months.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew," she wrote in a sweet note on Twitter before referring to her pregnancy as "empowering".

Kylie isn't the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family who is celebrating a new addition - her older half-sister Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, with husband Kanye West via a surrogate last month (Jan18).

Meanwhile, sister Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child too, and the 33-year-old admits all the family baby news is so exciting, it's almost overwhelming.

"This family is just multiplying," Khloe told news show Extra before gushing about how excited she is for Kylie's new journey in motherhood. "She's so great. This is so natural for her... and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I'm really happy for her."

Family matriarch Kris Jenner is super proud of her daughters and thinks Kylie is doing a wonderful job so far as a new mum.

"Kylie's great, doing good," the grandmother gushed. "She has great instincts, so she's gonna be a great mommy."