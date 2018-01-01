Bruno Mars wants to curate hip-hop heavy 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bruno Mars is offering up his services to "help curate" the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, Georgia to shine a light on the city's hip-hop history.

Less than 24 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Uptown Funk hitmaker reached out to National Football League officials via Twitter on Monday (05Feb18) to propose some ideas for next season's big game, which is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on 3 February (19).

Suggesting American football bosses take advantage of the wealth of rap talent from the city, he wrote, "@NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist (sic) from Atlanta Next year... Outkast. T.I Gucci (Mane), lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen!"

"@NFL S**t I just wanna help curate that show, and I'll only charge like a billion," he joked. "@NFL all jokes aside please lets make that happen (sic)".

NFL chiefs will begin talks with possible performers for the 2019 sporting extravaganza later this year (18), but Bruno has plenty of experience, having headlined the 2014 halftime show in addition to joining Coldplay and Beyonce to rock the 2016 bash.

League representatives have yet to respond to Bruno's proposal, but Atlanta officials have already recruited one hometown hip-hop favourite to promote the city for Super Bowl LIII - rapper/actor Ludacris.

"Atlanta is no stranger to hosting major, major events," he says in the new ad, which he posted to Instagram on Monday. "Everything from the Summer Olympics to the (NBA) All-Star Game, we've brought you the best of the best, and it only gets better from here.

"In 2019 we will host the largest sporting event in the country: Super Bowl 53. Now you may think you know our city, but if you think this city is all about sweet tea and Georgia peaches, then allow us to show you who we really are."

The campaign video then features a number of locals praising the city as "creative", "innovative", "diverse", and "fun", as Ludacris declares: "We are ATL. Atlanta is now and we are ready. It's our turn, ATL, and we are on the clock. Welcome to Atlanta. We are Super Bowl 53."