Jordin Sparks lays stepsister to rest

Singer Jordin Sparks bid a final farewell to her stepsister on Monday (05Feb18) after she lost her battle with sickle cell anaemia.

The No Air hitmaker was left heartbroken last week (30Jan18) after 16-year-old Bryanna Jackson-Frias died from complications related to her lifelong struggle with the blood cell disease, and on Monday, Jordin gathered with her family and close friends to lay her sibling to rest.

She posted a photo taken at the funeral of her sister's coffin, adorned with pink and white flowers, on social media, and simply captioned the image, "Rest in peace, Bryanna".

Her death was the latest tragedy in Jordin's life - last Thursday (01Feb18), the star, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram to pay tribute to a young cousin, as well as fellow former American Idol singer Leah LaBelle, who was killed in a California car crash alongside her husband, basketball player Rasual Butler.

Explaining she had lost "four Angels in a week", she wrote, "My heart is just so heavy & broken. I'm in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time.

"Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone's day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever."

"Tomorrow is not promised to any of us," she continued with a few words of advice to her followers. "Don't ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers."