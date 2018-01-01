Miley Cyrus sends birthday gift to 90-year-old bingo caller pal

Miley Cyrus has sent balloons and birthday wishes to a 90-year-old bingo caller who appeared in one of her music videos.

Shirley Claire, a former showgirl who now presides over a bingo night at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs, California, appeared in the video for Miley's 2017 track Younger Now, and on stage with her at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Last month (Jan18), the veteran bingo host held a 90th birthday bash, and although Miley was unable to attend, she sent a huge bunch of silver Mylar balloons as a gift.

Speaking about filming the video, which featured Shirley alongside a troupe of older dancers, she told USA Today, "I couldn't have been treated more like a movie star. We were all older people - they treated me like I was some kind of rare thing that was going to break any minute and I'm kicking a** with everybody over there."

Shirley, who was recruited by the star's video producers after being spotted hosting her regular event at the hotel, also revealed that one scene, in which Miley kisses her, had to be filmed five times.

"She kissed me five times because we had to do five takes and she kissed me full on the mouth - no tongue," Shirley laughed. "She's a hell of a nice gal - she's one of the nicest people you ever want to meet."

Recalling how she was recruited for the promo film, the former star of TV show Forever Young added, "I was just doing another night at bingo and I got a telephone call the next day from an agent saying, 'We want you to do the Miley Cyrus video,' and so I said, 'Gee that's wonderful, how come you're calling me?' And she said the producer came in and saw me during bingo last night and he was (interested in) hiring someone my age."

Shirley appeared as a contestant on the TV show America's Got Talent in 2015, but sadly her rendition of Frank Sinatra's The Best is Yet to Come did not qualify her for the finals. Her birthday party at the Ace Hotel was attended by more than 50 guests.