Katy Perry working on 'emotionally elevating' herself before starting a family

Katy Perry has been working on building herself up emotionally before she thinks about having a family.

The singer released her most recent album Witness last June (17), but in a new interview with Glamour, she admits to struggling with her self-esteem after experiencing a couple of disappointing years. And the Fireworks singer confessed that the negative criticism affected her a lot more than she expected.

"I had a lot of expectations at the end of 2015 and the end of 2016 that weren’t met," she told Glamour U.S. "That was the first time, in a long time, that I didn’t get my way.

"I think it was the universe’s way of testing me, of saying, 'We’re going to see if you really do love yourself.'"

The 33-year-old confessed she found it challenging, because she didn’t realise how much she had relied on the "outside validation."

"I thought that I didn’t, but once you get kicked down the mountain a little bit, you realise that the weather really is better at the top," she mused.

However, the Roar popstar believes the experience was necessary to help her to plan the next chapter of her life, which for Katy includes having a family. But before that happens she's planning a little "soul surgery" in a bid to rid herself of childhood trauma.

"I want to emotionally elevate myself... I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own in the near future... I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings," Katy shared.

"This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career," she continued. "But for my personal life, it doesn’t work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson."