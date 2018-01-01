Celine Dion 'quite excited' to turn 50

Celine Dion isn't worried about turning 50 next month (Mar18), in fact she's "quite excited" about the prospect.

The My Heart Will Go On singer will see in her big day on stage in Las Vegas on 30 March, and told Australia's Stellar magazine that she's pleased she'll be performing at that moment.

"I’m not a birthday girl, not even when I was 20. To be honest, I’d rather be doing a show. But five is my lucky number, so I’m quite excited to turn 50," she smiled.

Celine has had a difficult couple of years, following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016. Since his passing, the mother-of-three has struggled at points to cope with her life without her love, but threw herself back into performing because she knew that's what Rene, who was also her manager, would have wanted her to do.

"My husband wanted me to go back onstage before he passed, that’s what he wanted the most," she mused. "So I went back onstage while he was still alive; he wanted to make sure I could keep going. So I did prove to him yes, I could keep going. I told him I’ve got the kids and that he’s got to trust me, he’s got to relax."

Celine, who shares 17-year-old son Rene-Charles and seven-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late spouse, is now doing her utmost to prove that she can manage the task of balancing a hugely demanding work life with her family commitments.

"Rene taught me so much," she smiled. "He did a great job; what he had been giving to me all his life and all my life will always be with me. He gave me his all. He mortgaged his house to pay for my first album. I guess before he left he wanted to make sure I was fine. I’m trying to prove to him every day I’m fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We’re good."