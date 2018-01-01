Iggy Azalea has mixed feelings about 'heavy' new song

Rapper Iggy Azalea wrestled with the idea of releasing Savior as her new single, because the "heavy" song reminds her of tough times.

The Fancy hitmaker recruited Migos star Quavo to record a verse for the track, which features on her new Monster headphones commercial, but Iggy admits hearing the tune fills her with both sadness and joy, because it was written during a low point in her personal and professional life.

"I'd had a big breakup, and my career wasn't going well," she told iHeartRadio. "And I sort of found myself in this space where everything that I was used to, just my day-to-day routine, had abruptly stopped.

"And I just didn't know how to get my life back together, or what my life looked like with all of these changes, and how to get a routine going again, and just how to get my happiness back and feeling normal. So that was the space that I was in when I wrote this song."

Iggy, who ended her engagement to basketball star Nick Young in 2016, goes on to insist Savior was a "hard one to put out there".

"Sometimes it takes me back to that place, which was so heavy," she shared. "But it also makes me really happy when I hear it because I figured it out for myself."

The song is set to be included on the tracklist for her upcoming album, Surviving The Summer, the follow-up to her 2014 debut, The New Classic.

Fans have been waiting for the project, originally titled Digital Distortion, since it was first set for release in 2016. It was then delayed until last year (17) as Iggy worked to revamp the tracks following her broken engagement, but the album failed to materialise.