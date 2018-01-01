The Spice Girls had to switch locations for reunion due to media frenzy

The Spice Girls had to switch the location of their long-awaited reunion at the last minute on Friday (02Feb18) due to intense press attention, according to Emma Bunton.

All five members of the British girl group reunited for the first time in almost six years to have a meeting about "opportunities" on Friday, and Victoria Beckham later shared a picture of her posing with Emma, Melanie C, Melanie B, and Geri Horner in Geri's house.

Emma opened up about their meeting to her Heart FM radio co-host Jamie Theakston on Monday, and revealed that they were supposed to meet at a hotel but they had to switch venues because the press had reported news of the reunion hours before it happened.

"At first, actually, it was supposed to be at a hotel," she said. "But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private. Geri's was the nearest so we were like, 'We're coming to yours!'"

The location swap did little to foil the press as Geri's house in Hertfordshire, England was swarmed by paparazzi, who took shots of the women and their former manager Simon Fuller arriving for the meeting.

According to Emma, during the afternoon, they ordered in sushi and salads and drank tea and Prosecco while having their big catch-up.

"It’s been a long time," she continued. "Obviously, we’ve seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let’s do this, let’s catch up... it was just so lovely to see everyone. I loved it, really good fun."

Emma declined to reveal what their reunion would involve, explaining that they will need more meetings to figure out their next steps, as they had to halt their meeting after hours of chatting to collect their children.

"The main thing was that we sat together and have gone, 'Right, there’s things, there’s opportunities here, are we all in?' So exciting things to come," she said.