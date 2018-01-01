NEWS Rudimental take on Drake for this week’s Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Drake is facing competition from Rudimental on this week’s Official Singles Chart as the London band’s new single These Days challenges for Number 1.



The track, which features Jess Glynne and Macklemore, soars from 11 to Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update, behind Drake’s God’s Plan by 5,000 combined sales at the midway point of the chart week.



Rudimental last reached the top of the Official Singles Chart in 2013, with Waiting All Night featuring Ella Eyre.



US band Portugal. The Man are on course to crack the Top 10 with Feel It Still, currently up six places to Number 7 some 28 weeks after first entering the Top 100, and Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same rebounds six places to Number 8.



This week’s highest new entry looks set to come from The Weeknd – his new track Pray For Me with Kendrick Lamar is currently at Number 16. The song features on the upcoming soundtrack for Marvel superhero movie Black Panther.



Elsewhere, two tracks from Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album are set for a boost this week: Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton is so far up ten places to 22, and Filthy is up 13 to 33.



Finally, more singles that could break this week’s Top 40 are Jumanji by UK rapper B Young (up nine to 34), Kojo Funds’ Check ft. Raye is new at 38, rising star Tom Walker lifts five places to 39 with Leave A Light On, and Hailee Steinfeld & Florida George Line’s Let Me Go ft. Alesso and Watt hops two spots to 40.

