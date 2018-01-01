Lana Del Rey reassures fans she's 'fine' after alleged kidnapping drama

Lana Del Rey has reassured fans she is "fine" and planning to continue her tour, after an alleged plot to kidnap her was foiled by police.

Officers in Orlando, Florida, apprehended Michael Hunt, 43, near the city's Amway Centre on Friday (02Feb18), ahead of the Video Games singer's performance at the venue that evening.

Hunt was reportedly found in possession of a knife and was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking, with police officials tweeting that they had received a tip-off about a "kidnapping threat" to Lana, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

After fans contacted her on Twitter to express their concern, she responded by writing, "Hey kiddos. I'm doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta (Atlanta) can't wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u (you)."

The star is due to perform on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, the hometown of the rapper Lil Yachty, who she has named as a possible future collaborator.

Revealing the threat to Lana, Orlando Police officials released a statement which read, "OPD officers came into contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center. When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife."

They confirmed Hunt is being held at Orange County jail, and faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon. They also said that without the tip-off they might not have been aware of the potential threat to the singer and her fans.

According to Orlando Sentinel editors, Hunt shared several posts on Facebook in the lead up to Lana's concert in Orlando, declaring his love for his idol and his intent to "be as one" with her.

Lana, 32, finishes the U.S. leg of her LA to the Moon Tour on 28 February, before heading to South America, Australia, and Europe.