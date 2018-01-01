Pink slams haters after battling through flu to deliver incredible Super Bowl performance

Pink has hit back at haters after she was seen spitting out a throat lozenge ahead of her National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (04Feb18).

The 38-year-old singer had previously told fans on her social media that she was struggling with the flu and hoped she could get through her long-awaited rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Donning a silver coat, Pink looked in good spirits as she took to the podium in the centre of the playing field at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. But as the camera panned to her, Pink was seen spitting something out of her mouth before she smiled and began singing.

Fans began questioning what it was, with some speculating she had spat gum onto the field, leading to Pink setting the record straight by writing: "It was a throat lozenge."

She also shared a picture of herself and daughter Willow after the performance, alongside the caption: "All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We (heart) you."

Some people were less than complimentary, however, with one telling Pink on Twitter that she "sucks".

Unwilling to accept the criticism, the What About Us singer hit back: "Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning (sic)."

Pink was widely praised for her performance, with her peers also taking to social media to send her their congratulations.

"I feel like people slept on Pink for so long. Like how is she only doing all this now? God I love her," Ruby Rose tweeted, while Ashley Tisdale wrote, "Wow even with the flu @Pink kills it!!"

Josh Groban also praised Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who performed a rousing rendition of America the Beautiful ahead of Sunday's game.

"Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both!" he tweeted.