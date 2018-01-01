Lana Del Rey kidnap attempt foiled by police

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Lana Del Rey.

Police in Orlando, Florida, apprehended Michael Hunt, 43, near the Amway Centre on Friday (02Feb18), where the Summertime Sadness singer was performing.

Hunt was reportedly in possession of a knife when he was arrested for attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Orlando Police Department said it “received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat” to Del Rey, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

"ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD (Orlando Police Department) got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center."

They released a further statement later on Friday, and revealed that Hunt had tickets to Del Rey's show.

"The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, Florida. OPD (Orlando Police Department) Detectives considered the information a credible threat, and took investigative measures to locate Hunt.

"OPD officers came into contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center. When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife.

“At no time was he able to make contact with Ms Grant.”

Officials said Hunt was being held at Orange County jail and faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

The police statement said that, without the tipoff, “authorities might have been unaware” of the threat.

Del Rey, 32, thanked her fans on Twitter after the show on Friday, but didn't acknowledge the arrest.

"Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high. We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows. That means Atlanta, Georgia at the Phillips Arena is our next stop. Grateful," she wrote.