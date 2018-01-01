Fiona Apple uses T-shirt to slam Grammys boss Neil Portnow

Fiona Apple has joined the chorus of female musicians who have slammed Recording Academy President Neil Portnow over his controversial comments at the Grammy Awards last month (Jan18).

Portnow hit headlines after the prizegiving when he addressed the lack of female representation at the ceremony by suggesting female artists need to "step up" if they want to win more gongs.

"It has to begin with... women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level," he told Variety. "(They need) to step up because I think they would be welcome."

Pink, Sheryl Crow, Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX and Halsey are among the stars who have hit out at him for his remarks and on Saturday (03Feb18), Apple wore a shirt bearing the words "Kneel, Portnow" while appearing alongside Garbage's Shirley Manson at the Girlschool Los Angeles festival at the Bootleg Theater.

However according to Variety, Fiona did not address Portnow's comments.

Following Portnow's comments, he addressed the controversy, claiming his words were "taken out of context".

"Sunday night, I was asked a question about the lack of female artist representation in certain categories of this year's Grammy Awards," a statement issued to People.com read. "Regrettably, I used two words, 'step up,' that, when taken out of context, do not convey my beliefs and the point I was trying to make."

However, singer Vanessa Carlton has launched a petition to have Portnow step down from his position, which has garnered almost 14,000 signatures.