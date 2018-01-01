Celine Dion has a bronze replica of late husband's hand

Celine Dion has found a unique way of staying connected to her late husband Rene Angelil - by shaking a bronze replica of his hand every night.

The My Heart Will Go On singer had a bronze replica of Angelil's hand made following his death in 2016 and she keeps it in her dressing room of her Las Vegas residency show.

"I shake my husband's hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show," she tells Australia's Stellar magazine. "Even after he's gone, I still talk to him. I'm trying to prove to him every day I'm fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We're good."

Celine also keeps Rene's chair that he sat in while watching her shows in the dressing room.

The singer has known Rene since she was young and despite their 26-year age difference the couple wed in 1994. Last year (17), Celine was asked about the prospect of finding love after lost, insisting she doesn't see dating in her near future.

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life," she told The Sun in April (17). "Rene has prepared me for all my life since I'm 12 (sic). I have never met another man in my life (romantically), never kissed another man in my life."

"I miss him a lot," she adds. "For my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams... (all revolved around him)."

However in August (17), the singer revealed she was starting to feel like she "spread her wings" again.

"I'm enjoying myself," she said. "I went through a lot..."

"I think sometimes, when you go through a lot, whether it's disappointment, a loss for example, there is a force that takes over when you believe (in a higher power)," she explained, "and I'm such a believer, because I'm a mother, because I'm a sister, because I'm a friend... I have projects, I have visions, I want to create, and I think at this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, it feels like I can spread my wings."