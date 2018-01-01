NEWS Cheryl ‘upset by friends discussing her private life’ Newsdesk Share with :







Cheryl has reportedly been upset by pals discussing her private life in the media.



The former Girls Aloud star is plotting her comeback, but it seems some of her friends can’t wait for her to return and have been spilling the beans on what her plans are in their own interviews, and airing their views on her past relationships.



Pals including The X Factor presenter Dermot O’ Leary and will.i.am have been waxing lyrical about the 34-year-old, with Will apparently in hot water for discussing Cheryl’s private life and saying she’d had “ping-pong relationships” before settling with Liam Payne and welcoming son Bear.



Producer Naughty Boy also incurred Cheryl’s displeasure when he let slip a potential collaboration between Cheryl and 2017 X Factor winners Rak-Su.



“She’s been guarded about the details of her comeback, and in particular her private life, and doesn’t like to feel she’s not in control of what’s being said about her,” a source told Britain's Heat magazine. “She doesn’t like people using her name to create headlines.”



“Cheryl can’t help but see it as a betrayal when information about her private life is revealed. Hearing will talk about her relationships was upsetting too. They haven’t spoken in over a year and, although she knows he never means any harm, she doesn’t see how he can justify sharing his personal opinion of her.



“It’s left her reeling, she feels so frustrated by it all.”



The mother-of-one has also had to warn boyfriend Liam, 24, not to feed the trolls, following his recent duet with Rita Ora for movie Fifty Shades Freed. Fans of the star have been warning her to watch out for her man after the Strip That Down singer made headlines when he took part in a raunchy read through of quotes from the steamy Fifty Shades novel on the radio alongside Rita.



“The last thing Cheryl wants is for people to start even more rumours about Liam and Rita and make something out of nothing,” shared the source.

