Pink's Super Bowl performance under threat as she battles flu

Pink has sparked concern she might not be able to perform at the Super Bowl as she battles a bout of the flu.

The 38-year-old is due to sing the pre-game National Anthem at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday (04Feb18), but shared her worries with fans on Instagram.

Posting a snap of her at rehearsals on Saturday (03Feb18) with a huge scarf wrapped around her neck, Pink jokingly blamed her children - six-year-old Willow and 13-month-old Jameson Moon - for giving her the flu at the worst possible time.

"Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come," she wrote in the caption.

"And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors (sic) of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world.

"And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win," Pink added.

According to TMZ.com, the singer struggled through rehearsals on Thursday (01Feb18), and managed to power through her pre-Super Bowl gig on Friday (02Feb18) at The Armory in Minneapolis.

However, she had to rely on backup singers and the audience to sing for her, and the gossip website reports she even had to cut her track Beautiful Trauma short and told the crowd: "I can't do it. I hate this... I can't do that song. I'm sorry."