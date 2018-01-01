Millie Bobby Brown turns to rapper Drake for fame tips

Actress Millie Bobby Brown leans on pal Drake whenever she is struggling to cope with her new found fame.

The 13-year-old became an overnight celebrity when her hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and her friendships with fellow A-listers like the Canadian rapper are helping her through the difficulties of being a young star.

"We met in Australia and he asked me to go to his show... and it was probably the best performance I’ve ever seen!" Millie recently told news show Extra. “It’s Drake and he’s great... I have great people around me to help guide me through this, and he’s one of those people."

The teenager reveals her famous friends helped her find the right words when she was writing an empowering statement about shaving her head for her Stranger Things role as Eleven.

Millie published the moving social media post about the shock buzz cut in January (18), noting in the message that letting go of her hair was "the most empowering moment" of her life.

“It felt so right for me, for the young girls, to make them feel they’re OK to do this and look different and be weird," she shared. "When I shaved my head, there was a lot of bullying going on toward me... It was a hard time for me, but when the show came out, everybody was like, 'Shaved head is cool!' - but (they) didn’t think that when it wasn’t out."

Millie and her Stranger Things co-stars are heading back to the set soon to film the third season of the sci-fi series and she couldn't be happier about the direction in which the show is going.

“It’s insane! I feel like it’s gonna be our best season so far," she smiled. "It will probably come out when I’m 15... I started this show when I was 11... I’m gonna be a young woman."

The third season of Stranger Things is slated to premiere later this year (18).