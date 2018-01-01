Lady Gaga cancels remaining dates of Joanne World Tour

Lady Gaga has cancelled the remaining dates of her world tour as she battles the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia.

The 31-year-old singer announced on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday (03Feb18) that she has chosen to cancel the final ten dates of the European leg of Joanne tour.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home,” she said in a statement.

“I love this show more than anything and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever,” Gaga concluded.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder that causes pain as well as fatigue, headaches and insomnia.

The Joanne World Tour began in August last year (17) in Vancouver, Canada, and was scheduled to conclude on 23 February in Berlin, Germany.

A joint statement by tour promoters Live Nation and Lady Gaga was released later on Saturday, confirming the cancelled dates.

“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour,” it read.

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.

"She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come," it added.

Refunds will be available for fans from Tuesday.