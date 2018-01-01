Ed Sheeran looking to get Beyonce to sing at his wedding

Ed Sheeran reportedly wants Beyonce to sing at his upcoming wedding to Cherry Seaborn.
The chart-topping singers collaborated on Ed’s single Perfect Duet last December (17). And according to an insider close to the flame-haired star, he’d like the Crazy in Love artist to take to the stage when he gets hitched.
“He’s been working with Beyonce and is hoping she will perform at the bash, which he says will be like a mini festival,” the source told British magazine Closer.
Ed is also allegedly planing on inviting plenty of his celebrity friends to the event, including Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift, both who previously dated the One Direction star.
And Ed has supposedly requested that the day be as fun yet laid back as possible.
“Ed’s hired a wedding planning team and has given them an unlimited budget – insisting he just wants it to be the best party ever,” the insider said. “Guests will dine on traditional favourites like bangers and mash and pie and gravy – as well as being able to drink beers and ales, instead of champagne and cocktails.”
The couple, who are old school friends, will reportedly tie the knot in the grounds of their home in Suffolk, where it was recently revealed that Ed has bought four properties next to each other in order to create his own country estate. This provides the perfect space for starting a family, which the source believes is something both Ed and Cherry are hoping for.
“They want at least four or five kids and Ed says he can’t wait to get cracking on making some mini Eds!” they laughed.
Ed Sheeran tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK