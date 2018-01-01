Spice Girls: 'The time feels right for a reunion'

The Spice Girls have confirmed the group's get together on Friday (02Feb18) was all business, insisting the "time now feels right" for a reunion.

The Wannabe hitmakers stunned fans by posting a group photo of them all back together, almost six years after their final show at the closing ceremony for the London Olympics in 2012.

The shot came hours after press reports suggested the group's manager Simon Fuller had organised a summit for the bandmates, so they could discuss opportunities.

And now publicist Jo Milloy has shed a little more light on the top secret meeting in a statement from the girls that reads: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.

"We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Sources tell The Sun newspaper there are plans for appearances and performances on television projects in China, a TV talent show, and a compilation album of their greatest hits.

"This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again," an insider told the newspaper.

The Spice Girls first found fame when they released their debut single Wannabe in 1996. They split in 2000 but reunited for a tour in 2007/2008, which was cut short because of personal commitments.