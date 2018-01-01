Spice Girls reunion excitement builds as Posh posts photo online

Victoria Beckham has confirmed reports a Spice Girls reunion is back on after posting a shot of the group online.

Fans' hopes for a get together were dashed in 2016 when Posh Spice Victoria and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm chose to sit out of a proposed reunion tour, leaving their three bandmates, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner, to form GEM.

But Horner fell pregnant and busy Brown failed to nail down dates, while grumbling about the desire for a full reunion, which riled up Mel C and Beckham.

However, it now appears all has been forgiven and Beckham, who has always been adamant she would never return as a Spice Girl, posted a shot of the quintet on Instagram on Friday (02Feb18), captioning the reunion photo: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

Horner also posted the snap on Instagram and added the caption: "Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well", while Baby Spice Bunton wrote: "Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always the future is looking spicy!"

Reports suggest the group is gearing up for a $70 million (£50 million) payday after agreeing to the reunion.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the girls' former manager Simon Fuller organised the meet-up, and has promised Victoria she won't have to sing. Instead, there are plans for appearances and performances on television projects in China, a TV talent show, and a compilation album of their greatest hits.

"This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again," an insider told the newspaper. "But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year. It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back."

Insiders claim the girls could rake in $14 million (£10 million) each from from the reunion plans.

The Spice Girls, who first found fame when they released their debut single Wannabe in 1996, split in 2000 but reunited for a tour in 2007/2008, which was cut short because of personal commitments. They last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.