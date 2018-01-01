Kelly Clarkson reduced to tears by ALS Pepper Challenge

Kelly Clarkson has joked she can’t stand Trisha Yearwood after the country singer challenged her to the ALS Pepper Challenge.

Uploading a video to her social media accounts, Kelly took Trisha up on the challenge, which sees people chow down on hot peppers to raise money for The ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Therapy Development Institute.

It follows on from 2015’s popular Ice Bucket Challenge.

“I just want to say, first of all I can not stand you Trisha Yearwood, because I was in the clear, Garth (Brooks) didn’t even say my name, and you just brought it up out of nowhere,” Kelly told the camera while holding a plate of peppers.

“I don’t want to look like a wimp, but I’m going to cry probably. O.K. I’m just really nervous about it so I’m just stalling.”

Explaining that she was holding jalapeno and the much stronger habanero pepper, Kelly told her fans that Trisha had chosen habanero for her to eat.

“Oh my god, oh my god, into the nose. My tongue is on fire. My actual tooth hurts, it’s on my molar,” she screamed, before freaking out when she can’t open a drink bottle.

“Oh my gosh, I’m not being dramatic – my eyes are crying! You’re just mean, I can’t stand you Trisha Yearwood. Y'all I don’t know what to do. I need an ice cube, can you get me an ice cube?”

When the pain finally subsides, the Because of You songstress shared her nominations for the next round of the ALS Pepper Challenge.

“I want to challenge Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, the other voice coaches. This is going to suck!” she laughed. “And I want to challenge you guys, and Brandon Blackstock, my husband, you’re welcome, to the ALS Pepper Challenge.”

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease and Lou Gehrig's disease, eventually stops people being able to walk and talk and makes it difficult to breathe. Stephen Hawking has a rare form of the disease.

Garth and Trisha also challenged Jimmy Kimmel to get involved, with the talk show host nominating CNN’s Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer to join in.