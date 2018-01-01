Sam Smith: 'I puked at the bar' on night out in Australia

Sam Smith got so drunk that he vomited at a bar during a recent night out in Sydney, Australia.
The Too Good at Goodbyes singer travelled Down Under for a vacation with his actor boyfriend Brandon Flynn in January (18), before heading over to Japan for some work gigs.
During his downtime in Sydney, Sam enjoyed some wild nights out, and admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (01Feb18) that he got a bit out of control at one venue in particular.
"I had some mad nights in some gay bars in Sydney," he smiled. "I had one really bad night where I puked at the bar because I was so drunk. I did a shot of tequila and then it went down the wrong way and then I just puked in my hand... It was a great night."
Sam spent the rest of his trip indulging in cheese, drinking alcohol and soaking up the sunshine. But he divulged to host Jimmy that he wasn't ever tempted to show off his singing skills in a karaoke bar during his break.
"I hate karaoke. I don't think karaoke works if you can sing. I'll only ever do Fifth Harmony songs," the 25-year-old shared.
The last time Sam was a guest on the late-night talk show in November 2015, host Jimmy gave a rendition of his 2014 tune Money on My Mind, complete with falsetto. And during his new interview, Sam noted that the presenter's performance made him decide to remove the song from his set list.
"You made me hate it even more than I do! I don't know if I'm ever going to sing it again. It's annoying to me now," he sighed.
